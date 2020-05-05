Ramayan fame Arvind Trivedi's nephew refutes his death rumours; Says, 'Stop spreading fake news'

Ramayan actor Arvind Trivedi is hale and hearty and all the rumours about his death are completely baseless. Read on for further details.

It’s a matter of utter shame that fake news has been spread about a well-known celebrity, Arvind Trivedi on social media stating that the actor is no more. For the unversed, he portrayed the role of Raavan in the popular show from the 80s, Ramayan that was helmed by Ramanand Sagar. The veteran actor and his family members have now not only quashed the rumours but are quite upset about the same. They have expressed their anger through social media itself.

The first to react on the matter is Arvind Trivedi’s nephew Kaustubh who has posted a tweet thereby refuting the rumours of his uncle’s death. Here’s what he writes, “Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks.” The same has been done the Ramayan actor on his Twitter account in which he has informed the masses about his good health.

Check out the tweets below:

Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks pic.twitter.com/XvmGnCPNy5 — Kaustubh b trivedi (KaustubhbB) May 3, 2020

Talking about the show Ramayan, its return to television has proved to be a blessing in disguise as its popularity among the masses has increased manifold. Not to forget, Ramayan recently made a record of being the most-watched show in the world much to the rejoice of the audience. This is an unbelievable milestone for a classic show that has made a comeback to television after almost 33 years. Recently, the last episode of Ramayan has been aired leaving many of the viewers teary-eyed.

Credits :Twitter

