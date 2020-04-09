Ramayan fame Debina Bonnerjee extends help and cooks food for her building staff amidst lockdown

Debina Bonnerjee has extended a helping hand to her building staff amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know how.

Debina Bonnerjee, who is seen as Sabrina in Colors TV's drama Vish: A Poisonous Story has come to help people amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Yes, the actress is offering a warm helping hand to her building staff during these times of distress. Upon seeing the crisis and the hardships faced by the people, Debina decided to offer help in the sweetest way possible. Since shops have been shut down and the country is in a lockdown, the actress decided to cook some food for the helping staff working in her society.

After the Aladdin actress got to know that the watchmen have been restricted to step outside the building gate, she decided to go all out and cook a meal for them. Talking about her sweet gesture, Debina said that it is the need of the moment that we help others who are in need. She said, 'I feel that right now the best thing we can all is to help others who aren't able to help themselves much. So, I too decided to do my bit for all the building staff who have tirelessly been taking care of all of us!'

ALSO READ: Happy Women's Day EXCLUSIVE: Debina Bonnerjee feels the positioning of women on TV has changed for the better

She added, 'Through my building group chat, I recently came to know that the watchmen have also been restricted from leaving the building at all, so I decided to cook food for all of them as they are the ones who are attending to us building residents day in and day out. So this was the least I could do for them. I made them some Rajma Chawal, which they relished. And seeing the smiles on their faces made me so so happy!'

Speaking of Debina, she became a household name after she played Sita in the 2008 TV series Ramayan. The show also starred her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, who played Ram. The couple is fondly remembered as TV's Ram-Sita jodi. The duo is enjoying their time together in quarantine, cooking food and watching shows together. Some days back, Debina also made the famous 'Dalogna Coffee' for her hubby, which he relished completely. What are your thoughts on Debina's kind gesture? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Gurmeet Choudhary and wifey Debina Bonnerjee bid Goodbye to 2019 with enthralling 'Throwback' vacay pictures

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More