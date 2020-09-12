Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia's mother passes away; says 'Loss of a parent is a grief one cannot go by easily'

Dipika Chikhlia of Ramayan fame shares the sad news of her mother's demise. We offer our condolences to the bereaved family.

As the nation continues to show a spike in number of Coronavirus cases, Ramayan was one show which came as rescue for fans. Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita once again became a household name in the country. The actress recently shared the sad news of her mother passing away. Taking to Instagram, Dipika shared the news and wrote, "Loss of a parent is a grief one cannot go by easily."

We extend our condolences to the family. Speaking of Dipika, the actress has been pretty active on social media during the entire lockdown and unlock phase. Sharing a couple of throwback pictures, Dipika has managed to keep us entertained. In one of the pics, she wrote, "A throwback picture from when I restarted work . :) took this picture before I left for the studios. Time flies....we are already 5 months done in lockdown who ever knew we are going to be seeing such days ....time stops for no one and future is never known to us .. make the most of the present."



Earlier, Dipika had shared a old picture of herself as a child with her parents. She captioned it, "My mum,dad and me .... I had my family albums out, so dug into it deeper and found some pictures which I wanted to share ... my mum said I loved dressing all indian and even then sarees were my all time favorite,if my mum was carrying a purse even I wanted it so apparently I had a collection of purses too ..this picture is taken before the birth of my sister in baroda now Vadodara ..where I stood for election... opposite the maharaja on a bjp seat."

