Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia's mother passes away; says 'Loss of a parent is a grief one cannot go by easily'
As the nation continues to show a spike in number of Coronavirus cases, Ramayan was one show which came as rescue for fans. Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita once again became a household name in the country. The actress recently shared the sad news of her mother passing away. Taking to Instagram, Dipika shared the news and wrote, "Loss of a parent is a grief one cannot go by easily."
Also read: Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita shares her love story with real life Ram aka husband Hemant Topiwala
Earlier, Dipika had shared a old picture of herself as a child with her parents. She captioned it, "My mum,dad and me .... I had my family albums out, so dug into it deeper and found some pictures which I wanted to share ... my mum said I loved dressing all indian and even then sarees were my all time favorite,if my mum was carrying a purse even I wanted it so apparently I had a collection of purses too ..this picture is taken before the birth of my sister in baroda now Vadodara ..where I stood for election... opposite the maharaja on a bjp seat."