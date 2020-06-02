Ramayan fame Mahika Sharma who is stuck in the UK amid Coronavirus crisis says 'I'm not keen to return India'

Mahika Sharma, who is known for her roles in Ramayan and FIR is stranded in the UK amid Coronavirus pandemic. However, the actress said that she is not keen to return to India. Here's why.

Mahika Sharma, best known for her roles in shows in Ramayan and FIR, has been stuck in the United Kingdom ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced. Earlier, the actress had revealed her ordeal of living alone in a foreign state amidst such a crisis. She had said that she feels badly stuck in London and is not able to understand the worsening situations around. However, the actress now says that she is not keen to return to India anytime soon. Yes, you read that right.

Revealing the reason behind not wanting to return to her land, Mahika said that she will not come back home anytime soon as she is extremely conscious of her health. Moreover, the actress is concerned about the people around her. She does not want to risk the lives of her family, friends, and her loved ones by travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic is creating havoc. However, in a shocking statement, the actress said that she feels safer in London right now than she would be in India. She stated, 'Compared to India, London is safer and secured in terms of COVID-19.

The actress further thinks that India is failing to handle and deal with the Coronavirus pandemic at large, and the reason she cites for this is the illiteracy in the country. Mahika said, 'India not able to deal with the Covid-19 situation aptly. A massive population in our country is illiterate and uneducated. Education is not only about getting a degree or having basic knowledge, but its essence lies in handling tough circumstances rightly and properly understanding the situation.'

The actress says that she feels safe and secure in London as the deadly virus has almost been eradicated. Moreover, she feels the people there are aptly educated and understand the gravity of the situation.

Mahika further added that though the Indian Government has been putting efforts since ages, parents in the country are not giving their children a proper education. She said, Parents in India, don't pay attention and importance to studies, and we're facing this crisis today which is really disappointing to see.' Mahika feels, 'Education was must for the Indian people to fight the war against COVID-19.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×