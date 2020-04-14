Ramayan fame Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman REACTS to memes made on the mythological show

Here's what Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri has to say about memes being created on the mythological show on social media. Read on.

Ever since the epic saga Ramayan started re-running on TV amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is brimming with happiness. The return of the most-loved mythological drama has sent happy waves across and is driving away from people's boredom of staying indoors. Fans are glued to the screens every morning and are religiously watching the episodes. Not only this, but they are also expressing their opinions about watching the iconic age-old drama gain. People are showering loads of love on the ensemble star cast including Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and others.

However, in this day and age, memes have become a must. Whether it's a new show, song or even a video, memes are surely made. And Ramayan also couldn't escape the meme game as the internet is flooded with hilarious memes on the show and its characters. So, in a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman expressed his views on these funny memes doing rounds on the net. Many memes on his character and dialogues have emerged, wherein some have also tagged him as the 'original angry young man.'

Talking about the same, Sunil said that he has come across many such memes on the internet and people have personally sent it to him. He revealed that even his brother's kids are bombarding him with memes made on him. Unlike some others, Sunil is actually liking all the memes and enjoying it. He believes that memes are made on someone when he or she is popular. So, he feels honoured to be a part of them.

Take a look at some of the Ramayan memes here:

#Ramayan #Doordarshan Patience i have Patience i need

in life in life pic.twitter.com/6kZ8mJ66FM — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) April 7, 2020

" Hamara Aashirwad Angad " Damn !! His attitude Love him#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/uySEDBLvps — interphase (@Dreamsss125) April 7, 2020

Ram : Laxman jaao mera baan dhanush Or baan le aao

Laxman : Bhaiya ye karya pehle hi kar lete toh itna samay vyarth nahi jaata Not a single frame where he goes out of focus laxman ji is #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/6Dv9UGRC6N — Jayash Joshi (@JayashJoshi4) April 11, 2020

When asked if he would wish to play Lakshman again on-screen, the actor gave a prompt reply. He said that he would love to portray the character again and would be thrilled. What are your thoughts on these Ramayan memes? Are you enjoying the show during the lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

