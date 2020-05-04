Ramayan to go on air once again from May 4 amid extended lockdown

Ramayan has emerged as the most watched show post its return on Indian television after over three decades.

It hasn’t been long since Ramanand Sagar’s iconic show Ramayan starring Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri returned to the television screens after over three decades. The show was re-telecasted on Doordarshan National after Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 24, 2020. While the audience was elated with the show’s re-telecast Ramayan witnessed a grand return in the TRP market and has been ruling the charts. In fact, as the mythological drama aired its last episode on May 2, 2020, it went to garner record breaking TRP numbers. This isn’t all. Ramayan has become the most-watched program globally and has even beat Game of Thrones in the TRP game.

And while the lockdown has once again extended for another two weeks, the makers have decided to air Ramayan once again. The decision was taken in the wake of the massive popularity of the mythological drama. However, this time show will be going on air on Star Plus. The channel made the announcement on social media sharing the promo of Ramayan and revealed the show will be going on air from May 4, 2020 at 7:30 pm. “Ayodhya ke vaasi, purusho mein sarvotam, sabke priy maryada purushottam Shri Ram ki kahaani #Ramayan. 4 May se, Somvaar se Ravivaar shaam 7:30 baje StarPlus par,” read the tweet.

Ayodhya ke vaasi, purusho mein sarvotam, sabke priy maryada purushottam Shri Ram ki kahaani #Ramayan..

4 May se, Somvaar se Ravivaar shaam 7:30 baje StarPlus par. #RamayanOnStarPlus@arungovil12 @LahriSunil @ChikhliaDipika pic.twitter.com/Hpg38bVxpw — StarPlus (@StarPlus) May 3, 2020

Certainly, the entire cast of Ramayan is elated with the massive response the show has been receiving. In fact, Sunil Lahri, who is seen playing the role of Laxman in the show, is over the moon with the show going on air once again and shared his excitement on Twitter. He tweeted, “Duniya ka sabse zyada dekha jaane wale show ka record banane wale program Ko Ek Bar aur dekhne ka aur sarhaane ka avsar#Ramayan, 4 May se har roz shaam7:30 baje @starplus par.”

Duniya ka sabse zyada dekha jaane wale show ka record banane wale program Ko Ek Bar aur dekhne ka aur sarhaane ka avsar#Ramayan, 4 May se har roz shaam7:30 baje @starplus par.#RamayanOnStarPlus

रामायण एक बार फिर स्टार प्लस पर देखने का अवसर 4मई से शाम7.30 मिलतें है आप के घर में pic.twitter.com/kKScsf3gPR — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) May 3, 2020

