Ramayan goes on air on Doordarshan again amid COVID 19 lockdown, Tweeple get nostalgic; See reactions

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has started airing on Doordarshan again from today and Twitterati took to the microblogging site to relive their childhood memories. Check out the reactions.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 lockdown may have led to shoots of several television shows being stalled. However, it has brought back the popular 80s and 90s shows on TV again. Speaking of this, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan went on air on Doordarshan today again and Twitter users celebrated this by trending #Ramayan on the microblogging site. Ramayan was among the most favourite shows back in the days and since several TV shows are doing reruns due to COVID 19 lockdown, Doordarshan decided to bring back classic shows.

Due to the suspension of production activities since 19th March 2020 and closing down of Filmcity, several TV shows weren’t shot and hence, channels are now replaying old episodes. However, amidst this Doordarshan decided to make people stay at home by airing 80s and 90s popular shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus and more. Ramayan went on air today at 9 AM in the morning and the second episode will be shown on Doordarshan in the evening. It went on air on DD Bharti and DD National.

Several Twitter users took to social media to express their happiness on seeing their favourite childhood show again on TV. A user wrote, “Watching #Ramayan With Whole Family And #StayHomeStaySafe .Remembering The Childhood From Black & White To Watching It On Colors. Thank-You @DDNational @PrakashJavdekar @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHome.” Another happy user expressed his elation and wrote, “Refreshing the fade memories of 90's. #Ramayan @DDNational thank you..”

Check out the Ramayan Twitter reaction:

Refreshing the fade memories of 90's. #Ramayan @DDNational thank you.. — Vivek Das (@imVivekdas) March 28, 2020

