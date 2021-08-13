From Ramayan to Malgudi Days: Popular TV shows we loved watching while growing up

Back in the 90s, when the internet had not taken the centre stage and humans only had television to entertain them, and then the content airing on it played an important role. With time technology advanced and so did television shows. Now, we have family dramas, reality shows, etc. However, the old serials hold a special place in our hearts especially the 90s kids. In that era, kids are very fortunate to have seen the non-techno era and now to witness the best technological inventions.

We have seen our desi versions of superheroes. We have plenty of kid shows to enjoy from all over the world. But some epic Indian shows have been our all-time favourite when we were kids. Yes, we know you must have be nostalgic and recalled old shows like Ramayan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Hum Paanch to name a few.

However, amid the lockdown, we got the chance to re-watch these shows again on OTT. But today, we have brought some of the classic shows that will bring back your childhood memories. Take a look here:

1. Malgudi Days:

The ‘ta na na’ tune at the beginning of this show is still fresh in the minds. An Indian television series is based on R. K. Narayan's book. Each story portrays a facet of life in Malgudi. The series was directed by Kannada actor and director Shankar Nag. It is a collection of short stories.

2. The Jungle Book:

The show was an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's original collection of stories, The Jungle Book. It aired in 1989 and consists of a total of 52 episodes. The Indian version featured the song "Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai" with lyrics by Gulzar. It became popular in India.

3. Ramayan:

Directed by Ramanand Sagar, the show was immensely popular among the masses. It broke many records in terms of television viewership. It was reported that people who did not have televisions used to go to their neighbours, so that they could watch this television show. The popular characters are Arun Govil who played Ram and Dipika who played Sita.

4. Shaktiman:

The serial was the first Indian superhero. The show was hugely popular among the children. They use to imitate him. Shaktimaan was a man who has attained superhuman powers through meditation and five elements of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, Water.

5. Dekh Bhai Dekh:

Dekh Bhai Dekh was a Hindi sitcom show which became popular because of its content. It was directed by Aanand Mahendroo and produced by . It starred Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth, Vishal Singh, and Nattasha Singh in lead roles.

