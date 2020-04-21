Ramayan: Prasar Bharati CEO clarifies complaint regarding scenes being cut: Not part of original production

The popular 1987 mythological series Ramayan has been doing well on the TV screens, however, fans seem to be having a few complaints with scenes being, and edited.

India is currently enjoying the reruns of some of their favourite shows given there isn't' anything new to show since shoots have all come to a stall due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. And well, something that has managed to grab maximum of our attention is the rerun of Ramayan. Fans seem to be watching the show so closely that one of the viewers pointed out how there are scenes that are not being shown as far as the reruns are considered.

However, the CEO of Prasar Bharati then went on to clarify how the episodes they are airing are from the original production. A fan questioned, "Sir why important events like Ahiravan and Diksha by Ravan to Laxman cut down.... feel disappointed." To this, he replied, "There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production." Not just that, there have been additional complaints regarding scenes concerning Raavan, and also Lakshman for that matter, saying they have been edited, and some have been cut.

Check out the tweets here:

@shashidigital Sir why important events like Ahiravan and Diksha by Ravan to Laxman cut down.... feel disappointed — Swapnil Arora (@Swapnil2371) April 18, 2020

Going by the reply of Prasar Bharati's CEO, one can only conclude that these are scenes that weren't a part of the original and hence, they aren't being aired in the first place. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, holds great importance as far as our mythology is concerned, and in fact, that is probably the reason why it went on to garner a viewing of 170 million over the first week. The show features Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhila in lead roles.

(ALSO READ: Ramayan: Interesting facts about the 1987 mythological series that you must know)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×