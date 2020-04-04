Ramayan re runs manage to garner highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 and now we know the craze

CEO of Prasar Bharti, Shahsi Shekhar wrote on Twitter, "Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 ( source: @BARCIndia)"

Ramayan, the show from over three-decades ago has returned to the television screens and well, it looks like the show has made quite the comeback. Given how the Coronavirus lockdown has, in fact, left everyone with not too many options and since shoots are now stalled, old shows have come back on TV and it looks like they have found quite the viewer base. As has been announced, the re-runs have managed to garner a huge 170 million viewers with barely a couple of shows.

And with this, the show helmed by Ramanand Sagar has gone onto become one of the highest watched shows right now, and in fact, the highest since 2015. Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar announced in a tweet, "Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 (source: @BARCIndia)" It was only on Saturday that the show took to our screens and well, it did not take too long for the numbers to shoot.

Well, it looks like everyone has been having a fun time looking at the re-runs and given how the internet is talking about it, and talking about it a lot, many of those who haven't followed the show, have, in fact, started watching it now given all the craze. Are you following the show? Drop in your comments right here.

