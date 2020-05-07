Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita to play Sarojini Naidu in her biopic; Shares impressive first look

Dipika Chikhlia is currently winning hearts with her performance in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan which has returned to television screens after three decades.

When Ramanand Sagar’s iconic show Ramayan, starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lehri in the lead, returned to the television after 33 years, all of us went down the memory lanes and cherished our days of the 1980s. Even after three decades, the show manages to win hearts and leave the audience awestruck. And while the lead cast is once again basking the phenomenal success of the show, Dipika, who had essayed the role of Sita in Ramayan, has roped in to play another key role and this time on the big screen.

The renowned actress will be seen essaying the role of Sarojini Naidu in the latter’s biopic. For the uninitiated, Sarojini Naidu was a renowned poet and political activist who played a key role in India’s fight for independence. While Dipika is ecstatic to play the role, she recently shared the first look of the movie and it has left the audience intrigued. The first look poster featured a side profile of Dipika and Sarojini Naidu who seems to be lost in some thought. The poster read, “Swatantrata ki nayika ki ek ankahi kahani (An untold story of the heroine of the independence movement)”.

Take a look at Sarojini Naidu first look poster:

As of now, Dipika is enjoying the impeccable response for her show Ramayan which has gone on to shatter all the TRP records. Talking about the same, the diva has asserted, “I think the word of mouth that people had loved it 30 years ago was the first kick-off. And once they started seeing and watching I think they kind of believed in the magic. I think that is how the circle moved. The series already had a name for itself and I think that the re-telecast rode on the success of original success. That's how I see it.”

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×