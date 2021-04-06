Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia’s father in law passes away; Says ‘He always made me feel like I was his daughter’

Dipika Chikhlia took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for her father-in-law who passed away on April 5, 2021.

Remember Dipika Chikhlia, who became a household name with her portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan? The actress won a lot of appreciation with her performance in the mythological drama. The actress came into the limelight when the popular show was aired once again during the lockdown last year, taking everyone down the memory lane. Dipika became the talk of the town again, and was highly popular on social media. And now, Dipika is in the news once again but for an unfortunate reason.

The senior actress has lost her father-in-law. She took to social media to share the news and revealed that her father-in-law breathed his last on April 5 this year and mentioned how much she will miss him. Dipika shared an obituary in an Instagram post, and in the caption, she wrote how he loved her like his daughter. “Rest In Peace, He was my father in law, but always made me feel like I was his daughter...always advised and thought out of the box, papa you will always be missed ..in our hearts and prayers forever,” Dipika wrote.

Take a look at Dipika Chikhlia’s post for her father in law:

Meanwhile, talking about Dipika, the actress was also seen in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu movies. She was a part of Kartik Aaryan’s popular film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety wherein she played the role of Nushratt Bharuccha’s mother. Dipika was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala in which she was seen as ’s mother.

