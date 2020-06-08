Ramayan’s Ram aka Arun Govil urges fan to follow safety measures as religious places open amid COVID 19 crisis

Arun Govil, who is seen as Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has expressed his concern towards people visiting temples during coronavirus crisis.

After witnessing a lockdown of over two months in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, India has finally moved to Unlock phase 1 as life is coming back on track gradually. While the restaurants and markets have opened up along with an ease in the inter-state movement, the religious places have also opened up across the country starting today. To note, all the religious places had closed the doors for the devotees after the COVID 19 pandemic had hit the nation following a lockdown in March this year.

And while people have taken a sigh of relief with some ease in the lockdown restrictions, veteran actor Arun Govil, who is fondly known for his role of Ram in Ramayan, had expressed his concern for the citizens as the religious places have opened their doors. He even urged the fans to follow all the precautionary measures as they visit the temples. “Religious places are opening from today onwards, even god bothers about your safety, hence follow all the safety measures,” he wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Take a look at Arun Govil’s tweet for people visiting temples:

आज से धार्मिक स्थल खुल गए हैं, आपकी सुरक्षा ईश्वर को भी प्यारी है, इसलिए सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करें। Religious places are opening from today onwards, even god bothers about your safety, hence follow all the safety measures. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) June 8, 2020

For the uninitiated, Arun Govil has been the talk of the town ever since his popular mythological drama Ramayan has made it way back to the Indian television after over three decades. While the audience had welcomed the show wholeheartedly, it managed to garner a massive TRP. It had even beat Game of Thrones' final episode which had stumped single night viewing records in May 2019.

