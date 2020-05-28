Ramayan’s Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman shares UNSEEN picture with Arun Govil post their shoot and it’s a classic

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramayan, is breaking the internet with a beautiful throwback picture with Arun Govil.

The ongoing lockdown might have locked us in our houses due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it also marked the return of several iconic shows on our Indian television. One of the shows that made a remarkable comeback was Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan featuring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri in the lead. The show had returned after over three decades and the audience couldn’t keep calm. This was evident with the fact that Ramayan garnered a massive TRP post their comeback.

Ramayan’s return has once again brought the lead cast in the limelight and they are basking in the success of the show. Interestingly, Sunil, who was seen playing the role of Lakshman in the show, has taken it as an opportunity to rekindle the golden days and has been sharing interesting nostalgic stories from the shooting. Recently, the senior actor shared another classic picture from his days of Ramayan shooting and it is winning hearts. The picture featured Arun and Sunil in their casual look and it was clicked post their Ramayan shooting. In this throwback picture, the veteran actors were dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans and were seen sharing a candid moment. They certainly looked unrecognizable as compared to their onscreen image. Sunil even captioned the image as, “Bade bhai ka pyar care dikhate Hue Ram ji (Arun ji) Ramayan ki shooting ke dauran outside studio.”

Take a look at Sunil Lahri and Arun Govil’s throwback picture:

To note, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has set a world record, 33 years after it first aired, becoming the most-watched program globally. It has even beat Game of Thrones' final episode which had stumped single night viewing records in May 2019.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×