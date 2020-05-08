Ramayan’s Sunil Lahri aka Laxman looks unrecognizable in THIS cute childhood photo; Take a look

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has been basking in the success of the re-run of this popular mythological drama.

It’s been over a month since India has been witnessing a nationwide lockdown and being stuck at home hasn’t been a cakewalk for any of us. While killing time during lockdown has been a tedious task, the television producers came to our rescue as this quarantine break marked the return of several iconic shows including Ramayan and Mahabharat. Interestingly, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, featuring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri in the lead, has returned to our television screens after 33 years and the fans can’t keep calm about the same.

While watching the show after a long hiatus is nostalgic in every sense, Ramayan has managed to break all the TRP records. In fact, the lead stars have been basking in some new gained success and popularity as the show has become a rage among millennials. Interestingly, Sunil Lahri, who was seen playing the role of Laxman in the mythological drama, has been enjoying the popularity he has been getting with the show’s re-run. In fact, with the advent of technology, the veteran actor has got a chance to interact with his fans and he is making the most of this opportunity.

Sunil, who has emerged as an avid social media user, surprised his fans with a never seen before picture from his childhood days. He posted the picture on Instagram wherein he was mere 5 years old and was flaunting his flawless smile as he posed for the camera. Indeed, Sunil looks irresistibly cute but unrecognizable in this throwback picture. He captioned the image as, “Guess who's this 5 year old kid it was in black and white but somebody has coloured it.”

Take a look at Laxman aka Sunil Lahri’s childhood pic:

Meanwhile, Sunil has also been sharing interesting behind the scene moments from the shooting of Ramayan on social media. In his recent video, the senior actor revealed details about Ram aka Arun Govil and Sita aka Dipika Chiklia’s first meeting in the show. Recalling the day, Sunil revealed that it was a garden sequence and while the shot was ready, a dog was spotted wandering around on the sets. In fact, the scene has several re-takes because the dog was interrupting the shooting. As a result, the crew had to take extra measure to complete the shoot without any hindrance.

Furthermore, Sunil revealed a fun incident while he shot with Shrikant Soni who played the role of Vishwamitra in the iconic show. The veteran actor recalled that there was a scene where Laxman was supposed to give a foot massage to Vishwamitra and Shrikant was thoroughly enjoying the shot and apparently gave some retakes. Figuring out Shrikant’s trick, Sunil tricked his co-star and started ticking on his foot during the shot. Finally, Shrikant trick was caught and he decided to complete the shot sincerely.

To note, Ramayan’s re-run has witnessed a spectacular response from the audience. In fact, the show managed to beat Game of Thrones' final episode which had stumped single night viewing records in May 2019. After a successful re-run on Doordarshan during the lockdown, Ramayan is once again been aired at Star Plus and is receiving great TRP numbers.

