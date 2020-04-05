Ramayan star Arun Govil debuts on Twitter; Recalls fond memories with THROWBACK pictures as Lord Ram

Ramayan's Lord Ram aka Arun Govil has finally made a debut on Twitter. Take a look.

Coronavirus is jeopardizing our lives, but on a lighter note, it has brought us back to our 80s and 90s. How do you ask? Well, with DD National re-running episodes of Mahabharat and Ramayana amid the lockdown, we all are reminiscing the good old days. These most-watched mythological shows have come as a breath of fresh air during this time of stress and panic. Not only are the viewers happy, but also the cast who was a part of these ingenious shows.

While we're connecting to the olden days again, Television's first Ram aka Arun Govil is now trying to walk our way. The actor has finally made his debut on Twitter to interact and connect with the masses. Yes, you read that right! Arun ji has finally made a Twitter account and has kick-started sharing his thoughts with everyone. The actor has been recalling his fond memories from Ramayan shoot by sharing throwback pictures and stills from the popular show along with some great written one-liners.

ALSO READ: Ram Navami EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan star Arun Govil on the series being telecast on DD amid lockdown

Not only this, but he also gave us a glimpse of how his family and he are enjoying the show on TV, just like millions of other Indians. As soon as Arun ji shared his family picture, many fans related to his situation and share pictures of themselves watching the show as well. Arun ji also went on to express his gratitude towards Doordarshan for re-running the show.

Here are some of Arun Govil's tweets:

Finally I Joined Twitter. Jai Shri Ram — Arun Govil (@TheArunGovil) April 4, 2020

दिब्य बसन भूषन पहिराए। जे नित नूतन अमल सुहाए॥

कह रिषिबधू सरस मृदु बानी। नारिधर्म कछु ब्याज बखानी॥ जय सियाराम pic.twitter.com/rnpWW4SqTI — Arun Govil (@TheArunGovil) April 5, 2020

सच हैं ये बात की परमपूज्य आदरणीय साकेतवाशी श्रीरामानन्दसागर जी ने सनातन संस्कृति पर बहुत उपकार किया हैं ,, #रामायण को चित्रण के माध्यम से घर घर सबके ह्रदय में स्थान दिया हैं!! ज़रूर आप प्रभु के चरण कमल में होंगे pic.twitter.com/Um01VMLfzA — Arun Govil (@TheArunGovil) April 5, 2020

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Arun ji opened up about Ramayan's return to the small screen. He said, 'It feels nice, though the reason why it has returned to television is not good. It is because of the COVID 19 outbreak but the fact that it is rerun on DD makes us feel good. Ramayan has always been synonymous with DD.' The most liked series also starred Dara Singh and Dipika Chikhalia as Hanuman and Sita.

AlSO READ: Golden Years of TV EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan star Arun Govil opens on shooting back then, working with Ramanand Sagar



Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More