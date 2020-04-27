Ramayan star Arun Govil REVEALS the government did not recognise his performance; Fans trend #AwardForRamayan

Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil recently took to his Twitter handle to reveal that no government has ever recognise his performance for the mythological show. Here's how fans reacted to his shocking revelation.

Arun Govil, who is best known for his role as Lord Ram in 'Ramayan' recently made some shocking revelations on Twitter. The actor revealed that despite being popular and appreciated for his character, he has not received any award ever. He said that none of the Governments, State as well as Centre, recognise his performance on the mythological show. Yes, the actor revealed that in his four-decade-old career, he has never been awarded for his contribution in Ramanand Sagar's most-watched show.

Sharing his sadness over the same, the veteran actor said that he hails from Uttar Pradesh (UP), but the government there also never awarded him. Not only this, he has been living in the state of Maharashtra for more than 50 years, but even the Maha govt has not honoured him with an award.

Further, Arun also expressed that he did not get any offers of commercial films after playing Ram on the show. But, the actor believes that everything comes with good and bad, and has a positive and a negative side. So, if he wouldn't have starred in the epic saga, he wouldn't have been remembered and celebrated the way he is being today by multiple fans.

Within moments of Arun's big revelation, netizens went berserk. They couldn't fathom the fact that why such a great actor has not been credited for his unmatchable work yet. Many came out in his support and shared their opinions on it. While some thought that he must be awarded a trophy, others felt that essaying the role of Lord Ram is itself an award, and there's nothing more precious than that.

Soon, the actor's supporters started a new trend on Twitter with a #AwardForRamayan. Fans started demanding an award for him and requesting officials to credit him for putting up one of the most successful shows. Social media users are demanding an award for the entire cast including Dipika Chiklia aka Sita and Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at the tweets here:

They deserve it.. Padma Shri and National Awards for realising our culture on Television with brilliant acting.. Please @PMOIndia#AwardForRamayan https://t.co/YeDAyDt1xU — Nitish Kumar (@nitishkr100) April 26, 2020

@LahriSunil sir, @arungovil12 sir and @DipikaChikhliya mam deserve an award for their brilliant performance in #Ramayana.. I urge to all the Ramayana fans out their to plz support #AwardForRamayan this trend by using this hashtag in their tweets and by Retweeting... जय श्री राम।। pic.twitter.com/1p2d8Ztt4I — Utkarsh Srivastava (@Utkarsh44541119) April 26, 2020

#AwardForRamayan

In 1987 the masterpiece was made and rest is history...We have request to the government that, Ramanand Sagar should be awarded by Bharat Ratna , coz' Ramayan is the divine show who define our culture us and will be helpful for our upcoming generation pic.twitter.com/hXZvHM8oWX — Anand (@anandKu90276722) April 27, 2020

#AwardForRamayan

Streets were empty.

People along with their family glued to the TV.

Mangal bhawan amangal Hari still gives goosebumps.

Award for the best show in the history of shows. pic.twitter.com/gO9AT7A6iO — Dac Saab (@ChetanK90122534) April 27, 2020

@arungovil12 @DipikaChikhliya and @LahriSunil deserve an award for their brilliant performance in #Ramayana.. I urge to all the Ramayana fans out their to plz support #AwardForRamayan

जय श्री राम।। pic.twitter.com/wI6RyZxAng — ANKIT (@00000ANKIT) April 27, 2020

