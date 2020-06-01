Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita shares her love story with real life Ram aka husband Hemant Topiwala

Just a few days ago, Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita from Ramayan had shared a beautiful throwback picture from her wedding on her Instagram handle. The actress had also asked her fans if they would like to know about her marriage, how she met her husband (Hemant Topiwala) and how they two tied the knot. As soon as she dropped in the question, her fans bombarded her comment section and requested her to spill the beans on her 'real-life love story' with hubby Hemant. Dipika loves her fans, and she never misses any chance to make them happy. So, she has finally shared the secrets of her personal life and revealed her enticing marriage story.

Sharing more pictures from her wedding, Dipika revealed how she met her now-husband Hemant, and how she decided he's the 'one' she wants to spend the rest of her life with. Not one, but in two long posts, Dipika kept open her love story with Hemant in front of the world. While many of us know how Sita met Ram, Dipika shared the secret of how she met her real-life Ram aka Hemant. She shared, 'My husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics (Shingar) since 1961. The first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila. The movie had a scene where I was modeling for a commercial and it was for Shingar Kajal. When we were shooting, Hemant had come on the sets, and that is where we first met. Later, we both got busy with our lives. However, we both were running in each other's minds until we finally met again.'

She further added, 'Hemant and I chatted on the sets about our carriers. Years later, he saw me near beauty parlour next to my house. He confessed that I was running on his mind all those years. Finally, we met on 28th April 1991 through a family friend. We ended up chatting for two long hours. We instantly decided that we have found our life partner, and rushed back home to tell this to our parents. We had a small ceremony on my birthday 29th April (roka), later the same year we got married.'

Well, isn't this a simple and beautiful love story? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

