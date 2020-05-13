Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita talks about taking a break from acting, landing in parliament and more

Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia got talking about all things acting, taking a break, upcoming projects, and more. Read on to know what does she have to say.

Ramanand Sagar's cult show Ramayan has been re-running on television right now. Featuring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri in lead roles, everyone has been reliving old days while some, enjoying the new ones. In a recent chat with a leading portal, Dipika aka Sita, spoke about her career, and other things, She said how her life has been a wonderful dream and she was fulfilling her creative and artistic side and got a family like Sagars.

She also spoke about spending her time with them like a family and got some fantastic roles and said how she never thought this is something that could happen to her. She added how she thought when she leaves the industry, she wants to be respected and everyone who was a part of Ramayan was blessed. She said how her life changed in the sense that she was a simple girl who would shoot and come back and then, landed up in the parliament, a big change that happened to her.

On what made her take a break from acting, she said how she decided to make few changes in her life after witnessing all the success and she realised that it was a part of her but now all who she is and she is a human being with passion in life and wanted to see how she was as a person. She added how a phase came in her life when she joined her husband's company as a creative head and now, she is back to acting again. She spoke about doing Bala, her upcoming project, Sarojini Naidu, and how they are different from what she has done so far. She added how the only common thing between them is the letter S and they are both strong. She says, "There's a new life that is going to start after this. Sita ji is a part that is not going to go away anywhere from my life and I would like to play a lot more."

She also spoke about what she has come her way and if there is something new, and she says there are talks going on but apart from Sarojini, which is in the pipeline, nothing has come up just yet. She added how after the lockdown, whatever happens, will happen.

