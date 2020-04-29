Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia REVEALS people in the small towns still touch her feet and think she is Sita

Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in the mythological show recently revealed that small towns still touch her feet and think she is Sita

Dipika Chikhlia, best known as Sita from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, turns a year older today (April 29, 2020). Yes, the actress is celebrating her birthday, as she turns 55 years old. The actress has been a part of many shows and Bollywood films, but she is still remembered for her on-screen character in the epic Indian mythological saga. On her special day, the actress got into a fun chit chat with Hindustan Times, where she spilled the beans about many things.

When asked if she still continues to be for her onscreen portrayal as Goddess Sita, Dipiak replied in an affirmative and made a surprising revelation. She said, 'Yes, not in Mumbai but when we go to a small town, it’s the same story. People touch our feet and think of you as Sita.' Sharing her thoughts on the difference she feels between mythological shows made today and back then, Dipika said that it is greater than everything even today, despite the boom of Netflix.

Expressing her happiness about Ramayan's successful re-run on TV at this age, Dipika said, 'If people are watching the show today with such enthusiasm instead of binge-watching Netflix, something has to be special about it.' However, just like many other of her likes, Dipika also feels that mythological shows made in the present have don't live up to the essence. Sharing her disappointment on the same, the actress said since one is touching the subject of mythology, it must also act as a constraint. It should look good and the performances have to be on par. One cannot make a mythological show with bad actors. She stated, 'Mythology is a difficult subject; it’s not a social drama.'

ALSO READ: Ramayan stars Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil feel they deserve royalty money after the show's successful rerun

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Hindustan Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×