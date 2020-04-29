Ramayan stars Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil feel they deserve royalty money after the show's successful rerun

Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita and Arun Govil aka Ram think that they should be given royalty money after the mythological show's successful rerun on TV amidst the Coroanvirus lockdown. Here's why.

Ramayan's return to the small screen amidst the Coronavirus lockdown has revived Doordarshan. The garnered the highest TRP in months after the Indian epic saga held the reign again. The show has received an overwhelming response, and people are glued to their screens like never before. Not only has it tapped nostalgia, but it also helped the younger generation learn lessons from the mythological show. There's no denying that it has brought DD national back in the game.

It has made the channel quite some profit now. However, back in the day, in 1987, when the show was aired, Ramayan was able to fetch only a considerable amount of money. Thus, new reports of offering royalty money to the cast started circulating all over. Yes, reports of giving royalty fees after the show's successful rerun and renewable fame after many years have been doing rounds. The cast of Ramayan recently shared their views on the topic with a leading entertainment portal.

Talking about the royalty money, Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita said that she thinks the team should get a royalty. The actress feels that they did not have money with the TV series was shot. However, even now after a good return, they haven't been given any sort of monetary compensation.

Arun Govil aka Ram also seconded Dipika's views. He said that there was little money back then. Now that the show has had a hugely successful return, some royalty money seems fair. He says. 'Yes, why not?'

Producer-director Ramanand Sagar's son, Moti Sagar also shared his views on the concerns of the Ramayan team. He said that the issue must be addressed to the Doordarshan, as it is the channel that holds the telecast rights of the show. The Sagar Production house has paid what they had when the show was created. So, now the matters are in the hands of Doordarshan. He added that since the actors are thinking about the royalty money, they must have a reason for it. He concluded, 'How can I say anything about it?'

