Ramayan: Vindu Dara Singh spills the beans on how his father Dara Singh was chosen for Hanuman's role

Vindu Dara Singh has spilled the beans on how his father Dara Singh was chosen to play Hanuman's role in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Read further for more details.

The Coronavirus crisis has affected the entire entertainment industry for reasons that are now known to everyone. With no fresh episodes left to air on television, channels were left with no option but to air old shows. This proved to be a blessing in disguise for the audience as they were able to watch the iconic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV. Apart from this, the actors who had worked in these shows have got fame and recognition again.

Everyone knows that late Dara Singh had played Hanuman’s role in Ramayan. But very few are aware of the interesting story behind his casting in the show. His son Vindu Dara Singh has spilled the beans about the same in a recent interview. The actor says that he is very proud of his father who played the classic role in Ramayan. He further states being happy about the fact that today’s generation has got the opportunity to watch the series and that it will instill good values among children.

Vindu reveals that his father had already essayed the role of Lord Hanuman in a movie titled Bajrang Bali that went on to become a huge hit. The actor then reveals how his father was chosen for the role of Hanuman in Ramayan. He says that Ramanand Sagar (Ramayan’s producer) was like a family member and had called Dara Singh once to have a meeting with him. It is after then that he talked about his dream in which he had seen the former playing the role of Hanuman in his series. So, this is how Dara Singh bagged the role of Hanuman in the mythological show and the rest is history.

