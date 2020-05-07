Ramayana and Mahabharat's reruns on TV are leading to eye injuries reveals doctor

The re-telecast of epic mythological shows Ramayana and Mahabharat injured many kid's eyes. A doctor reveals the reason behind it.

Ramayan and Mahabharat's re-run during the Coronavirus-infused lockdown in India came to a silver lining in the distressful times. Due to the shutdown of shootings, people were searching for ways to kill boredom. However, as soon as Doordarshan announced the return of these epic mythological sagas, everyone rejoiced. Viewers couldn't contain their excitement and were glued to the TV screens. Within weeks of the shows' re-telecast, it garnered a lot of attention and also broke some records.

However, more than anyone the millennials got attracted to these classics and it had a huge influence on them. The younger generation tried to imbibe moral and social values in them and tried to imitate many war scenes from the show. Children have begun to play with homemade bows and arrows that are mainly made from broomsticks. Just like the show, the kids are trying to best hit the bull's eye but often fail. So, many ill-aimed 'arrows' are shooted causing harm to kids. As such, parents are forced to rush their kids with pierced eyes to the hospitals.

Around twelve children from Hyderabad and adjoining areas have lost eyesight in one eye in the last 40 days. Hospitals in the city have reported around 25 such injuries that are caused due to bow-and-arrow games. Sharing details of the same with Times of India said Dr. Subhadra Jalali, (director of Retina Institute at LVPEI) said, 'When Ramayana was telecast about two decades back, we saw many bow-and-arrow injuries. For about 15 years we did not see these injuries, but the numbers are starting to rise again. In an attempt to copy the central characters (from TV shows), kids make their own bow-and-arrow games.'

A 7-year-old boy from Shamshabad lost his eyesight despite a surgery due to such games. It all happened when kids fashioned a bow from the midriff of a coconut leaf and arrows from broomsticks, and it pierced one of his eyes.

