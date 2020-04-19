Ramayana star Arvind Trivedi aka Ravan debuts on Twitter; Fans give a warm welcome as #RavanOnTwitter trends

Ramayana star Arvind Trivedi aka Ravan shared throwback pictures with Sunil Lehri aka Lakshman and Arun Govil aka Ram as he starts interacting with fans on Twitter. Take a look.

Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in Ramayan has finally made his debut on Twitter. Yes, just yesterday (April 18, 2020), the actor joined the microblogging site. The veteran actor revealed that his children insisted on joining Twitter and interacting with his fans. Ever since he has been sharing his thoughts and memories from the 'good old days'. Not only this, but he is also actively sharing glimpses from the Ramayan days and his bond with his former co-stars.

He is recalling his fond memories from the sets and also sharing his thoughts on issues of interest today. Arvind also shared a recent picture with Sunil Lehri aka Lakshman, from one of their unplanned meetings. This photo of the two stars has been grabbing a lot of attention from social media users and they cannot wait to see the reunion of the 'entire Ramayan cast.' A fan also shared a 33-year-old picture of Arun Govil aka Ram and Ravan spending some gala time on the sets. In this picture, the two actors are seen sharing a warm handshake as they pose for the cameras.

The 81-year-old actor also urged the people to stay home and follow all the guidelines to fight the war against Coronavirus together. For the unversed, in 1991, Arvind was elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkatha constituency on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. He held the office for five years until 1996.

Take a look at Arvind's first tweets here:

बच्चों के कहने पर और आपके प्रेम के कारण मैं Twitter पर आया हूँ, यह मेरी Original ID है। आज 18 अप्रैल 2020 को जो भी इस #tweet को #RavanOnTwitter के साथ #retweet करेगा मैं निःसंकोच उन्हने #FOLLOW करूँगा।

जय सियाराम

ॐ नमः शिवाय — Arvind Trivedi (@arvindtrivedi_) April 18, 2020

With the actor's Twitter debut, fans are going gaga and cannot contain their excitement. They are praising him for his amazing acting skills and impeccable performance in Ramanand Sagar's 1986 TV series. Fans have given him a warm welcome on Twitter and are trying to sharing their opinions about the epic saga with him. Followers of the show are also sharing funny memes on the show, and Ravan's debut on Twitter.

Fans reaction to Arvind's Twitter debut:

#RavanOnTwitter

*Ravan has recently opened his account on Twitter*

his fans :- pic.twitter.com/shOTYJgiAS — (@Mnidhi2) April 19, 2020

#RavanOnTwitter

We are found of your acting .

You are doing great work to uplift the Indian cinema .#Best_picture_of_the_day pic.twitter.com/mJjEPPabko — Abhishek Shankar prasad (@Abhi40616498) April 19, 2020

#RavanOnTwitter

After getting to know that RAVAN has recently joined Twitter

SRI LANKANS :- pic.twitter.com/98dyOaZJ5s — ASHISH कुमार TRIPATHI- ADVOCATE (@AKTripaathi) April 19, 2020

With the Coronavirus lockdown, DD National re-running episodes of Mahabharat and Ramayana. Everyone is loving the return of these shows and they have become a hot topic of discussion. These shows have come as a breath of fresh air during this time of stress and panic. The most liked series also starred Dara Singh and Dipika Chikhalia as Hanuman and Sita. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

