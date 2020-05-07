Ramayana: Sunil Lahri RECALLS how bird poop delayed the shooting of the show; Watch

In the latest, Ramayana fame actor Sunil Lahri has revealed how the shooting for Ramayan was delayed due to various reasons. Read on!

We all remember Sunil Lahri for playing the role of Lakshman in hit mythological show Ramayan, and amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, since Ramayan is being aired on television again, Sunil Lahri has been sharing behind-the-scenes trivia about the show on social media and in the latest, the actor has shared how Sudhir Dalvi, who played Guru Vasishtha, had to face a few challenges while shooting for the show.

Talking about one of the episode where the brothers Ram and Lakshman were seen gaining formal education at Guru Vasishth’s ashram, Sunil revealed how they were making funny faces at Sudhir Dalvi from behind the camera, which, in turn, was making him laugh and making it difficult for him to shoot. Following this, the director of the show got upset as he had to retake a few shots. Later, when the director asked Sudhir the reason as to why he was laughing during shots, Sudhir came out in support of his friends and therefore, didn’t take the names of the real culprits (Sunil and others) but instead made up an excuse saying that he was getting a tickling feeling under his beard and wig which is why he was laughing. However, the delayed shoot left the director upset. Not just this, Sunil shared another incident and talked about how during the shooting of a scene under a tree, a bird pooped on an artist, who had to wash himself and change his costume. Citing this incident, Sunil revealed that this was another reason due to which the shooting was delayed.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Ramayana decided to re run the show on Doordarshan and post it’s successful run on Doordarshan, a rerun of the show has started again on Star Plus, and the show, which has garnered high TRPs, is being loved by the audiences. During an interview, Sunil Lahri got talking about Ramayana as she said that he is happy that Ramayan has received adulation from audiences across age groups.

