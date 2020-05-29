Ramayana's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares an OLD photo from her wedding as she introduces her real life Ram

Ramayana actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita recently dropped in a throwback picture from her wedding as she gave a glimpse of her real life Ram aka her husband. Take a look.

The re-run of old classic Ramayan amidst the Coronavirus lockdown not only helped in driving away from our boredom but also made us reminisce about the good old days. The re-telecast of the most-popular mythological show made us relive those special moments again, and understand how the show is still very relevant. Above all, the cast of the cult show got back in the spotlight again and shared their stories from the golden era. Whether it is Arun Govil aka Ram or Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita, all the actors formed a bond with the audience once again, and fans showered them with praises.

The actors caught up with the trend and started interacting with fans on social media. Among them, Dipika Chikhlia has been on top of her social media game. Be it Twitter or Instagram, the actress never leaves a chance to engage the audience. She keeps posting videos and pictures almost every day and entertaining the fans. And today, it was no different. She took down her memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her wedding as she introduced her real-life Ram aka her husband (Hemant Topiwala) to the world. Yes, Dipika shared dug up an old jewel from her marriage ceremony, wherein she is seen completing the marriage rituals. Dressed in saree, Dipika looks so beautiful as a bride, and her beauty is still intact.

In the caption, Dipika asked if fans wanted to know her love story with her doting husband. She wrote, 'Just wondering do you ever want to know how I met my husband.' Within moments her fans commented that they would want to know the story. Well yes, even we would want to know how Dipika met her real-life Ram.

Take a look at Dipika's marriage photo here:

For the unversed, tied the knot with Hemant Topiwala in 1991. Their wedding was graced by Bollywood's yesteryear actor Rajesh Khanna. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri REVEAL Sagar Sahab had a lot of court cases against him

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×