Ramayan's Arun Govil buys a luxurious car; Fans shower their favourite actor with wishes

Ramayan actor Arun Govil, who is popular for portraying the mythological character of Lord Shri Ram, has purchased a brand new car. Arun posted a video of him unveiling the new wheels with his wife on Instagram. He captioned the post, "प्रभु कृपा से परिवार में नए वाहन का आगमन हुआ है। आप सब की शुभकामनाएं अपेक्षित हैं।" (By the grace of God, a new vehicle has been added to my family. Expecting blessings and good wishes from all of you.)

Check out the video here

Fans have dropped congratulatory messages for Arun Govil on his post. A user wrote, "Many many congratulations sir jai shri ram ji (sic)" Another user wrote, "Ram ji ne Mercedes leli (sic)" "Congratulations Ram G," read another comment.

Take a look:

Arun Govil shares words of his wisdom on social media and preaches to people to do the right things in life. The actor shot back to fame after the re-run of Ramayan during the pandemic period. The show's TRP beat the viewership of Game of Thrones and other shows alike, and this was a huge feat. Speaking about the craze among the audience of Ramayan even after so several decades, Arun had back then told Pinkvilla, "Ramayan has performed so well and it has become the best in the world as far as the TRPs and the popularity is concerned and you feel good, so am I, and I am very happy for all the people associated with it. Because such a nice thing has happened and such a huge thing has happened, I am happy because of everything, given it is supposed to be the best show across the world at the moment."

On the other hand, Dipika Chikhlia, who essayed the role of Sita in Ramayan, and is a self-confessed GoT fan, had shared, "I am myself a fan of GoT and to see my work getting more viewership to that is just surreal. I feel it is the millennials who have been watching. In fact, when it started, I was very clear that the ones in my generation have seen it and have enjoyed the magic of the process of the show."

Sunil Lahri (Lakshman), Dipika Chikhlia (Sita) and Arun Govil's (Ram) fandom remain unparalleled.

