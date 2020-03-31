Ramayan's Deepika Chikhalia aka Sita REVEALS she could watch the show only on the edit table while shooting

Deepika Chikhalia of Ramayan fame is excited as the show has been rerun on Indian television amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Read on to know what she has to say about the same.

The 21-day lockdown imposed across India has called for a complete halt to the production processes in the entertainment industry too. As a result of this, the TV channels are not able to telecast any new episodes of the existing shows. This has called for a rerun of many old shows including the mythological epics, Ramayan and Mahabharat. Recently, Deepika Chikhalia, who portrayed the role of Sita in Ramayan has expressed her excitement about the show being aired on television again.

In a recent interview with E Times, Deepika states that she is excited to watch the show all over again with her family. The actress also reveals that they could only watch it on the edit table when they were shooting for the same. She mentions that things have changed now from 30 years back when the original Ramayan was being shot. Deepika is eager to know what the millennials have to say about the epic which teaches about relationships too.

The actress further states that people from bigger cities and villages alike will be able to connect with the show again and that the newer generation will also be able to watch it. Deepika Chikhalia gained immense popularity owing to the portrayal of Sita in Ramayan which was helmed by Ramanand Sagar. The 1987 classic is still considered an all-time favorite of the audience even now which is evident from the massive support it has been receiving again of late.

