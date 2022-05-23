Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia deletes her photo in a skirt with a glass of wine after being trolled

Ramanand Sagar's mythological television show, 'Ramayan' has a separate and humungous fanbase. Even after decades of the show going off the air, its ardent fans consider the characters Arun Govil (Ram), Sunil Lahri (Lakshman), and Dipika Chikhlia (Sita) with much devotion. And, therefore, a picture posted by Dipika in a short skirt with a glass of wine in her hand hasn't gone down too well with the audience. This made Dipika a target of the trolls, which led her to pull down the image from her social media account.

Dipika Chikhlia's photo was with her girl gang who were all seen dressed up in a white shirt, tie, and a skirt, a theme party, as it appears. Dipika was holding a glass of wine in her hand, which attracted trolls. They couldn't distinguish between her reel and real personality and a user wrote that her dress code was "inappropriate" as they have given her the title of 'Devi ji.' Another user wrote, "Ye Apka Khon Sa Avtar Hai...? Sorry, Dekh Kar Bilkul bhi Acha Nahi Laga..." while another one read, "Maa ye aapne Haath me kaunsi drink le rakhi hai?"

Dipika Chikhlia deletes the image

The actress was compelled to remove the image from her Instagram as fans weren't ready to accept her real avatar. Dipika is quite active on her social media and keeps posting pictures with her friends and family. She is also an active member of the Lok Sabha.

Dipika Chikhlia's other projects than Ramayan

A few days ago, she shared the poster of her upcoming film, 'Gaalib 'where she has worn a burkha. Some of Dipika's fans were unhappy with this too and threatened to unfollow her. The comment read, "Whattt? So now you're doing this type of roles oh shit i forgot money can do anything Unfollowed and thanks for your role in ramayana (sic)." During the pandemic, Ramayan was re-run on the satellite channels and it broke records with a massive viewership. On the other hand, Dipika had expressed her views that she doesn't want 'Ramayan' to be her only identity, and wants to have a vast body of work. For the unversed, Dipika has done Kannada and Bengali films in the past.

