Ramayan's Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman reveals younger fans call him youth icon & crush of India

Sunil Lahri of Ramayan fame has spilled the beans on the messages that he has been getting from his younger fans in current times. Read on for further details.

The iconic mythological shows from the 80s, Ramayan and Mahabharat have received a humongous response from the audience post their rerun on television in the midst of lockdown. Not only have that but the star cast of these two shows also attained fame once again. Sunil Lahri who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is among the many actors who have become quite popular among the younger audience too. The pictures of his younger self also created an uproar on social media.

In one of his recent interviews, the actor opens up on the messages that he has been receiving of late from his fans. Sunil reveals that his younger fans have termed him as a youth icon and crush of the country. He further states that this was surprising for him and that he did not expect the same. The actor reveals he had more female fans than male fans back in 1987 and that the same has been happening in current times.

Talking about Ramayan, Sunil Lahri says that it was obvious for people to connect with the show as it highlights Indian culture and emotions. He also states that the curiosity factor among the young audience worked for them. The actor who has been currently basking with popularity is quite active on social media too where he has been posting several videos thereby thanking the fans for their unending love and support towards the show as well as its star cast.

