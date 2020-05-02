Ramayan's Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman thanks his fans for their endless support; Assures never to disappoint them

Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman has recently shared a video on Instagram in which he has expressed his gratitude towards fans for their love yet again. Read on to know what he has to say about the same.

One of the most iconic mythological shows from the 80s, Ramayan has been rerun on television amidst the nationwide lockdown and the best part is that it has received a positive response from the viewers. And the good news is that it has now become the most-watched entertainment show in the entire world. The classic show produced by Ramanand Sagar has achieved the highest viewership of late and has broken records in terms of TRP rates too, a piece of news confirmed by the channel itself.

In the midst of all this, Sunil Lahri who portrayed the role of Lakshman in the show has posted a video on Instagram meant for all his fans and well-wishers. He thanks every one of them for their endless support and love. The actor states that he falls short of words when it comes to expressing his gratitude towards everyone. He further assures that he will never disappoint them in the future and that he will always do something good. Sunil signs off by asking everyone to stay safe, healthy, and successful.

Check out the video below:

Sunil Lahri including the rest of the star cast from the 80s show is currently enjoying the newfound fandom thanks to the rerun on television. The former has been making the most number of headlines ever since the pictures of his younger self went viral on social media. Sunil has, in fact, worked with many Bollywood stars including Vinod Khanna and Smita Patel.

