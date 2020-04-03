Ramayan's telecast to witness a slight delay to avoid overlapping with PM Narendra Modi's video message

The official Twitter handle of Prasar Bharati took to social media and wrote, "In view of the Important Video Message from the Hon’ble PM tomorrow morning, the telecast of Ramayan on @DDNational will be delayed by a few minutes."

Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi took to social media to announce that he will be addressing Indians in his speech today morning. He wrote on Twitter, “At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.” And well, it sure has left everyone wondering as to what will he be saying in his video message today. And now, there seems to be another update about 9 am today, and it is about the re-run of Ramayan.

As we know, Ramayan too airs in the morning, and just so that there is no clash with the speech, Prasar Bharati's official handle tweeted that there will be a slight delay in the show. The tweet said, "In view of the Important Video Message from the Hon’ble PM tomorrow morning, the telecast of Ramayan on @DDNational will be delayed by a few minutes.” Ramayan got back on screens a couple of days back and well, it sure has everyone enjoying this time.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the re-runs of the show have been doing phenomenally well with the audiences and have, in fact, garnered good numbers. Well, one doesn't have to doubt as to why is it happening given the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, isn't it? Even after all this time, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan continues to be a favourite.

