Ramdev Baba will mark his presence on Indian Idol Season 12’s set for the show’s Rama Navami Special

On the occasion of Rama Navami, Indian Idol Season 12 will have a special show featuring the Yoga Guru Ramdev. Take a look.

Indian Idol never fails to keep its viewers entertained. Each year, the singing reality show gives a medium for beautiful voices from around the country to be heard. It gives a platform for people to showcase their talent on a large platform and even tell their inspiring story. Currently in its 12th season, the show has been making headlines for its talented contestants. The present season is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

While the show is popular for drawing light on newer talents, it also brings in special guests on various occasions. This year, to celebrate the festive spirit of Rama Navami, the show will witness the presence of Ramdev. For the reality show’s ‘Ramnavmi special’ episode, the Yoga Guru will be sharing yoga tips with all the contestants and he would also encourage them to perform better with his motivational words. The singing show will also have fun sessions involving the chief guest and contestants would make the time even more special with festive songs.

The reality show is notorious for its amazing guest appearances. A few weeks ago, when the show paid tribute to , they invited his wife to celebrate the legendary actor’s life. The late actor who passed away last year left a void in the Bollywood industry. The actress’s presence on the show was truly special. She was seen giving shagun to judge Neha Kakkar as she was meeting her for the first time since her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh.

