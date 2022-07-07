Ranbir Kapoor admits he wants to become world's best father; Learns daddy duties from Rupali Ganguly; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor is extremely excited to be riding high on the personal and professional front. The father-to-be is charged up for the release of his upcoming film, Shamshera. Apart from Ranbir, this larger-than-life movie features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The actor is visiting reality shows on television to promote Shamshera, and this weekend, he will be seen on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. The actor had a great time on the set with other artists from the television world and also clicked pictures with them.

In this video clip from Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Ranbir Kapoor is heard telling Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly that he wants to become the world's best father. He is further seen asking what all he needs to do for that, and she gives him a doll wrapped up in a towel, and asks him to hold it in the correct manner. Rupali asks Ranbir to believe that his heart is pumping outside in the child and he is seen cradling him as he mouths, "Mera baby." The Bollywood star was seen applying powder to the baby and feeding bottle milk in style.

Watch the adorable video right here

Further, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen having a fun time with Anupamaa actor Shekhar Shukla, best known as 'mama ji.' He asked Ranbir how he manages to do it all - right from winning hearts, getting married, and now all set to even become a father. The Tamasha actor enacted to take his heart out and asked mama ji to follow him. Ranbir helps him to impress Rakhi Dave (Tasneem Nerurkar). He also clicked pictures with Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan and Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna.

About Shamshera

Talking about the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a dual role in Shamshera, and it is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 22, 2022, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, apart from Hindi.

