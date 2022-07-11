Ranbir Kapoor reveals Arjun Bijlani was his classmate, heaps praises & share an emotional hug; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He is leaving no stone unturned to promote this film. Recently, he visited the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar with his co-actor Vaani Kapoor, who looked gorgeous in a yellow saree whereas Ranbir looked smart in a grey kurta pyjama. Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has the cast of all top shows being aired on the channel, battling it out with each other to be declared the best 'parivaar.'

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani, who was seen in Smart Jodi with wife Neha Swami, is hosting Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. In the latest episode, Arjun was doing his job of introducing Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor and heaping praises, but the Barfi actor cut him in between and revealed that he and Arjun are childhood friends. This left everyone stunned. Ranbir shared that Arjun and he were classmates and were even on the same football team, as they represented the red house. Arjun got emotional and they both shared a very warm hug.

Check out the clip here

Arjun Bijlani and Ranbir Kapoor's emotional hug

Ranbir Kapoor praised Arjun Bijlani by saying, "People don't know that we know each other from childhood. We were in the same school, the same class and the same house for football. It feels so great to see everything that you are doing. The fact that you are a father, and you are such a good host. It's really heartwarming to see a colleague of mine, a friend of mine do so well." Arjun replied, "Thanks yaar." Ranbir was looking for a way to come out and hug, just when Arjun said, "Jahan se bhi aa bas gale mil le yaar" (Come from anywhere buddy but just give me a hug).

Arjun had even penned an appreciation post for Ranbir Kapoor on his Instagram. Talking about the latter's multilingual film, it is slated for a theatrical release on July 22, 2022.

