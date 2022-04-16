Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor says she wants Alia Bhatt to rule the house: 'Sirf bahu ki hi chale'

Neetu Kapoor is beaming with joy as her son Ranbir Kapoor recently got married to Alia Bhatt. The new mother-in-law is all praise for her bahu Alia as Neetu said that she wants her to rule the house. Earlier, Neetu took to her Instagram handle and shared their wedding pictures and captioned them her "world."

And now, Neetu who will soon be seen as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, was heard talking about her daughter-in-law in a new promo of an episode that was shared by ColorsTV. In the short clip, Nora Fatehi who is Neetu’s co-judge was seen pronouncing 'sass' as 'saas'.” Nora said, "Aapne sass seekha hai na (you have learned sass right)?" To this Neetu replied that she is learning the art of sass and swag is coming in a lot handy for her. Immediately, host Karan Kundrra stepped in and said, "Sass to aa rahi hai because bahu bhi to aa hi rahi hain (she is learning sass because her daughter-in-law is also coming)."

Neetu was quick to respond. She said, "Aa gayi hai (She has already arrived)." Karan then asked who is ruling the house mother-in-law or daughter-in-law. The veteran actress said, "Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (I want that only my daughter-in-law rules the house)."

To note, Alia and Ranbir dated for five years before tying the knot on April 14 in the presence of their family and friends.

