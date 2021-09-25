Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets scared to take ‘panga’ with him; Here’s why

Veteran actor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared on the Kapil Sharma Show in the first week of September. The duo had a gala time with the comedian and host and ended up revealing quite a bit of their family secrets. Speaking of Ridhhima and Ranbir's sibling relation, it seems that the duo share a great bond of camaraderie with each other. Although the episode has already aired on TV, a new unseen clip of the show has made its way on the internet recently.

In the new clip, host Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Ridhhima if Ranbir Kapoor cried on her wedding day. Surprisingly, Ridhhima’s answer left everyone burst out in laughter. She said, “He must have cried happy tears that I am going and he will get the room. We used to share a room. I got married and he got his room.” Moments later, the Kapoor sibling also revealed that she would beat Ranbir up during their childhood days. However, now she refrains from taking ‘panga’ with her brother because of his height. She added, “Have you seen Ranbir’s height now? I don’t want to mess with him.”

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 biographical comedy film, Sanju. Currently, he has a dozen projects lined up in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch him feature alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji directed sci-fi flick Brahmastra. Post this, he will also be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera.

Last month, the actor’s photos from Delhi also grabbed the headlines. Reportedly, the actor was busy shooting alongside for Luv Ranjan’s yet untitled film. During Raksha Bandhan, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gave his fans a sneak peek into the Rakhi celebrations of the elite star.

