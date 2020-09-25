Randhir Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs: He was more of a friend than brother

Randhir Kapoor gets all nostalgic about brother Rishi Kapoor as he attends a special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. Read,

After celebrating the 80s, Zee TV’s singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is all set to keep the era of classics alive. Randhir Kapoor will be the next guest on the show. In the upcoming episode, while the contestants will leave everyone mesmerised with their iconic performances, Randhir Kapoor will be seen revealing some interesting secrets and trivia. Amongst the various performances put up by the Top 7 contestants, one performance forced Randhir to take a trip down the memory lane.

A performance on ‘Tumne Humko dekha’ from the movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’ left everyone spellbound. A nostalgic Randhir Kapoor then went to reveal that it was this movie that led to a romantic tale to flourish between Chintu and . Talking about his brother and late actor , Randhir said, “Chintu was indeed a great artist, I used to be happy seeing his work and one could notice the sheer sincerity in almost every scene he enacted. An actor should be like that, he loved his work and that's why we fell in love with him and his films as well. I am sure just like me his co-actors from this movie Jitendra, Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra must be missing him too”

Upon being asked about his favourite film of Rishi Kapoor’s, Randhir Kapoor shared, “I loved his film ‘Bobby’, in that film he was this fresh, 20-year-old boy who did some really amazing work. Every time I watch that movie, I feel like falling in love again. His directorial debut was ‘Aa ab laut chalen’ and he was very nervous, but I loved the movie and everyone who watched it loved it as well. Chintu was more of a friend to me than a brother, we shared a very special bond. I wanted him to direct more movies but now I think he must be making it up there somewhere.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away earlier this year in Mumbai.

