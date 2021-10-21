From Ranger Rover sports SVR to Ducati Diavel: Karan Kundrra’s expensive collection of cars & bikes

Karan Kundrra is currently one of the most talked-about actors in the industry and it's all because he has participated in the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. He is a well-known actor and has been part of many television shows. Till now, he has had an amazing journey as a performer in the industry. Karan, who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Ky Kehlata Hai, has always hit the headlines for his link-ups. His recent one was with Anusha Dandekar but they both parted ways.

Their breakup was a very messy one as to date, they accuse each other on social media. Coming back to his career, Karan made his acting debut with the lead role of Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. In late 2009, he went on to play the lead character of Veeru in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and also did a cameo role as a ghost Prince in Aahat. He had also participated in a dance reality show, Zara Nachke Dikha on Star Plus in 2010.

However, after working for so many years, the actor has achieved many things in his life. His expensive cars and bikes collection is one of them. He has lavish possession of cars. Take a look here:

Karan Kundrra owns a Range Rover Sports SVR which is priced over Rs 1 Crore. He also owns a Mini Cooper S Convertible which is priced at about Rs 42 Lakhs. He also has a Ford Endeavour which costs Rs 15.45 Lakhs. Well, apart from this the actor also owns Harley Davidson 48 and Ducati Diavel bikes.

