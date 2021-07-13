Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka welcome a baby boy; Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula pen congratulatory messages

The Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha announced the arrival of his second baby by sharing a photo of a little jersey and a pair of new shoes.

The Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka Singha are blessed with a second child, a baby boy. Rannvijay Singha, in the coolest way possible, announced the birth of his second child. He took to his photo-sharing application and dropped a picture of a little jersey and pair of sneakers for his son. “Satnamwaheguru,” he wrote along with the picture. As soon as the popular television personality uploaded the post, many celebrity friends of the actor quickly congratulated him and his wife. Roadies co-stars were among the first ones to react.

Prince Narula and Varun Sood dropped a couple of heart emojis. Neha Dhupia commented, “Yayyyy!!!! Best news ever congratulations Rann , Pri n Kai …”, while Nikhil Chinapa wrote, “Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love for Kai’s little brother and the new addition to your lovely family.” Gauahar Khan, Herman Singha, Aastha Gill also penned congratulatory messages on Rannvijay’s post. Rannvijay and Prianka had been sharing insights throughout their pregnancy journey. In the recent posts, Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka and their little daughter were seen enjoying a summer day in London. In one of the previous posts, the duo was also seen celebrating their daughter's ‘graduation’ by throwing a celebratory party with balloon decorations.

Rannvijay Singha tied the knot with Prianka Vohra in 2014 and welcomed their first child Kainat Singh in 2017. On the work front, Rannvijay has been the host of the show Splitsvilla and Roadies for the last many seasons. Apart from the reality shows, he has been part of movies including Toss: A Flip of Destiny, London Dreams, Action Replayy, Taur Mittran Di and web series.

