Rannvijay Singha enjoys family time with his wife and daughter in London after months; SEE PHOTO

Ranvijay Singha has finally united with his pregnant wife and daughter after months, his wife is immensely elated.

Ranvijay Singha is the host of the popular youth reality show Splitsvilla X3, which he hosts alongside the charming . He is an immensely popular and highly loved actor and host on TV. He is also the host of the adventure reality show Roadies. He has a huge fan following because of his attitude and justice-oriented nature. He is married to the gorgeous Prianka Singha and they have a daughter together named Kainaat.

The actor was hosting Splitsvilla for the last few months, and now he has finally united with his family in London. This meet is special for the couple as they have united after many months. His wife took to Instagram to share her happiness of being together again, as she posted a picture of their adorable family Ranvijay, her and their daughter. She wrote in the post “Reunited Satnam Waheguru.”

Their sweet family of three has always been winning hearts and now they are awaiting the birth of their second child. For the unversed, Ranvijay and Prianka are expecting their second child very soon. They did not make any public announcement about the baby but shared an adorable post on social media in March this year about the expected new member of the family.

At present Ranvijay Singh is seen on Splitsvilla X3 sets as its co-host. Apart from being a host, he has also worked in numerous movies and has also entered the OTT platform with web series.

