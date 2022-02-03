Rannvijay Singha exits Roadies 19; Sonu Sood to be part of the upcoming season?

Rannvijay Singha has been part of the popular youth-based reality show Roadies for 18 years. He has been part of the show in various ways like a contestant, host, then mentor. As per the latest reports, the actor has ended his association with the show. Rannvijay Singha also confirmed the same and stated issues with the new production team.

As per the sources of Hindustan Times, he will not be part of the upcoming season of the reality show. The source shared, “A new production house is helming the upcoming season. And Singha was not very pleased with the production house. They had to part ways.”

Rannvijay Singha also confirmed the same in an interview with Hindustan Times, as he said, “The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I’ll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening,” he shares.

Talking about the production house, he said that he has been part of the channel for 18 years now and has done different shows with the network. But he feels that things are not working out with the new production house of the show.

Furthermore, HT has also learned that actor Sonu Sood is stepping into Singha’s shoes. Interestingly, he will be the only mentor-host this year and the face of the edition. The makers have dropped the concept of gang leaders, due to which Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and others will also not be part of the show. The upcoming season will be shot in South Africa and will go on air from February 14.



