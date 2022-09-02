Rannvijay Singha, Raghu and Ram drink tea from one cup or did they? Andaz Apna Apna movie lovers will know

Rannvijay Singha is among the popular celebs of the entertainment industry. He rose to fame with the youth reality show Roadies. He joined the show as a contestant and went on to become the host of the show for several seasons. He also hosted the reality show Splitsvilla with Sunny Leone for many seasons. The actor and host, hold great chemistry with Roadies former judges Raghu and R. The trio recently reunited, as Rannvijay shared a click on social media.

In the post shared by Rannvijay, he is seen seated with Raghu Ram and Rajiv. There is a tea cup in front of them with three straws in it. He shared in the captions, “Jab dost ek he pyale se chai pete hain to usse dosti badhti hai!! Who remembers this line?! #andaazapnaapna@rajivlakshman @instaraghu.”

Gauahar Khan was quick to comment, “Khushi”, indicating the immense joy on their faces.

See the post here-

As per recent posts shared by the actor, he will be soon seen hosting a new reality show with Gauahar Khan, based on Dating life. The name of the show is IRL and it will be aired on an OTT platform.

Roadies theme was changed last year and Rannvijay Singha, along with all the gang leaders had left the show. The host for the season for Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

As per Tellychakkar's new post, it is said that Rannvijay Singha who was a host of Splitsvilla for many seasons, will no longer be seen in the upcoming season of the show. In fact, it is reported that Arjun Bijlani has been approached to step in as the host for the upcoming season of the show. The caption of this post read, "As per reports #rannvijaysingha would no longer be a part of #splitsvilla and #arjunbijlani has been approached for hosting". However, there is still no confirmation on the same.

