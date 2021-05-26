Rannvijay Singha reveals he fought COVID 19 last month; Recalls his journey as he urges fans to get vaccinated

Rannvijay Singha opens up on his journey of battling with COVID 19 as he tested negative for the deadly virus.

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues to affect normal lives, several celebs have also been infected by the deadly virus. And the recent one to join the list is Splitsvilla host Rannvijay Singha. The actor had revealed that he had tested positive for COVID 19 last month following which he was home quarantine for 19 days. Sharing the news on social media, Rannvijay stated that he managed to beat the deadly virus and even shared video of himself meeting his family after testing negative for COVID 19.

In the video, he was seen hugging his mother and brother after he tested negative for COVID 19. Recalling his journey, Ranvvijay urged fans stay sage and get vaccinated as soon as possible. He wrote, “I had Covid last month. I took all the necessary steps that were supposed to be taken and I was isolated for 19days. I had most symptoms except that my taste and smell didn’t go. Thanks to the doctors, family and friends for their advice and prayers. This was the day I tested Negative and met my mom and brother. Family and friends are the real treasures of life, tell them how much you love them and appreciate them whenever u get a chance. Now it’s time to rebuild. I urge everyone to be safe and stay indoors. Get the Vaccine as soon as you can.”

Take a look at Rannvijay Singha’s post here:

Meanwhile, several celebs have been seen raising awareness about COVID 19 relief sources and encouraging fans to get vaccinated. Amid this Gurmeet Choudhary also shared a pic of himself getting the jab of COVID 19 vaccine and wrote, “Please don’t wait for any kind of “this or that” thoughts or news, vaccination is very important not only for you but for all your surroundings, this is one of the biggest way of how you can help #India is to get yourself vaccinated.”

Also Read: Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka are expecting second child; Former shares a PHOTO of holding her baby bump

Share your comment ×