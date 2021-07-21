Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka shares FIRST PIC of their newborn son with daughter Kainaat

Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka has welcomed their second child recently. They have become parents to a baby boy. The anchor had shared the good news on his Instagram and also dropped the picture. And today his wife has shared the first picture of the baby along with their daughter Kainaat. The couple is on cloud nine currently and spending most of the time with their newborn baby. The name of the baby has not been disclosed.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “My World. My Universe.” In the picture, we can see the baby holding his elder sister Kainaat’s finger. The brother and sister love is very adorable. Fans and their friends have also showered love in the picture. They are dropping heart emoji in the comment section. Many have also wished her congratulations. To note, the couple had announced the pregnancy in March this year. The actor had shared a photo on his Instagram handle.

The actor had shared a picture of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers when he announced the news on social media.

On the work front, the actor has been hosting a show Splitsvilla with for the past numerous years. He has also been hosted the adventure-based show Roadies for numerous years. But for his wife’s pregnancy, he had taken a break from work. He wanted to be with his wife and wanted to spend some quality time with his family in London.

Also Read: Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka welcome a baby boy; Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula pen congratulatory messages