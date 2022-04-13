Rannvijay Singha shares a fun dance video as he announces his investment in one of Shark Tank India pitchers

Shark Tank India became one of the most popular shows on the TV screens within some days of going on-air. The show format involves 7 investors who would acts as sharks on the show and they invest money in the startup which has potential. Multiple start up owners and entrepreneurs came up with their business ideas on the platform, but very few of them had an all shark deal. One among them was pitchers Sameer Mirjakar and Viraj Sawant’s startup. Host of the show, Rannvijay Singha recently revealed about his investment in that startup.

Rannvijay Singha has announced that he has invested in Shark Tank India’s pitchers Sameer Mirjakar and Viraj Sawant’s startup. The actor-anchor shared a video on social media for the same. In his latest Instagram post, Rannvijay gave a glimpse into their pitch in front of the sharks, who were impressed with their idea too. It is a startup that makes hard drinks. Surprisingly, this was a pitch that all the sharks invested in on the show. Towards the end of the video, Rannvijay announces about investing in the company while he dances on fun music.

The caption read, “You saw them in Shark Tank! The sharks loved them. An all shark deal!. I’m happy and excited to announce that Your boy, i.e. me has also invested in (the company name)”

Rannvijay shared the video and expressed how happy he is to become a part of Sameer and Viraj’s entrepreneurial journey. He wrote, “@sameer.mirajkar05 and @sommelier_viraj_sawant I am so happy and proud to be a part of your entrepreneurial journey with @inacancocktails .We’ll work together and take this to the next level. Cheers!”

The first season of Shark Tank India was a huge success. The show helped budding entrepreneurs by investing and motivating them in their business. The sharks of the first season were Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh and Namita Thapar.

