Rannvijay Singha, Varun Sood & Harman Singha take all the credit for Divya’s Bigg Boss OTT trophy; See video
Reality show star Divya Agarwal was one of the prominent contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. She was declared the winner of the show by host Karan Johar on 18th September. The actress received a hefty amount and also lifted the Bigg Bigg OTT winner trophy. Splitsvilla host and good friend of Divya Agarwal, Rannvijay Singha had recently shared a fun video on his social media as he and Varun Sood are seen claiming Divya’s trophy.

In the fun video, it is seen that Rannvijay Singha, Harman Singha, and Varun Sood are sitting together as they are seen congratulating one another for getting the trophy. They plan to take a picture with it, when Divya enters, so he tells her to go and close the door. While she closes the door, he tells her to go inside through the door as the boys are seen congratulating each other. 

Along with the video he wrote, “The trophy is home. #bigbossott #feelitreelit #reelkarofeelkaro @harmansingha @varunsood12 @divyaagarwal_official”

See video here- Click

Divya Agarwal was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She was the winner of the show, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty were first and second runner-ups respectively. Rannvijay had congratulated Divya on winning as he shared a post, “The trophy is home. @divyaagarwal_official won!! Thanks a ton to all of you for voting for her! So proud of @varunsood12 @harmansingha @akshitasood @sartajsangha @esha_bhuchar @prince_agarwal_ and all Divya’s friends who were doing all the hard work from outside too!”

Credits: Rannvijay Singha, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal


