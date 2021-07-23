Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka Singha reveal their baby’s boy name in an adorable post; Read to find out

A few days ago, Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha were blessed with a baby boy. The actor shared the good news with a quirky post which in no time attracted good wishes from his loved-ones. He revealed to the internet that it was a boy, by posting a picture of a jersey and a pair of tiny sneakers. His family, fans and industry friends showered love on his previous post.

Now, today Rannvijay and Prianka both took to their Instagram handles and shared another post that revealed the baby’s name. ‘Jahaanvir Singh Singha’ it is. Isn’t it beautiful? Prianka dropped a picture of Rannvijay holding their children, four-year-old daughter Kainaat and Jahaanvir, in his arms while he smiled at the camera. She captioned the post, "My World, My Universe, & My Life. Welcome to the family Jahaanvir Singh Singha #kainaat #jahaan Satnam Waheguru." The actor also shared the picture and wrote, “#kainaat and #jahaan , #myuniverse and #myworld , #merikainaat and #merajahaan #satnamwaheguru." Many Bollywood celebs, as well as fans bombarded their posts with love filled comments. Rannvijay’s Splitsvilla co-host wrote, "So so sweet Rann!! God Bless you all!!” Varun Sood also dropped a comment and wrote, "What a beautiful name!" A fan said, "God bless & what a name."

Take a look:

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha have been together for over six years. They were blessed with Kainaat in 2017. Rannvijay is known for hosting MTV shows such as Roadies and dating reality show Splitsvilla. Currently, he is seen as the host of Splitsvilla 13, alongside Sunny Leone.

