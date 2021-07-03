Ranveer Singh all set to make his TV debut as he turns host for a quiz show 'The Big Picture'

After Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & other Bollywood stars, Ranveer Singh has turned to the world of television as he gears up to play host of a unique visual-based quiz show for Colors TV titled The Big Picture.

The day has come bearing exciting news for all fans as the superstar is all set to make his TV debut with Colors TV's upcoming visual-based quiz show 'The Big Picture'. The Gully Boy actor also confirmed the development in a statement and expressed his excitement to collaborate with the channel for a quiz show that is based on an international format. The Big Picture will see Ranveer turning host and asking visual-based questions to contestants. Contestants stand a chance to win big prize money on getting correct answers.

In a statement, Ranveer opened up about his Television debut and expressed his excitement. He said, "In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with COLORS to bring alive this exciting new property."

The first look of the show will be out on Colors TV at 6:45 PM and it will feature Ranveer in a never-seen-before avatar. With the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money. The interactive format of 'The Big Picture' also allows the viewers to play from the comfort of their homes and win big.

Colors TV in association with Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V. is all set to bring Ranveer as the host of the unique quiz show that will not only entertain viewers but also add to their knowledge and learning.

