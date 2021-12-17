Ranveer Singh to Badshah: Bollywood celebs who got associated with TV shows in 2021

As the year 2021 had reached its last with the start of December, we are mulling over the most popular events of the year. For the given year, numerous shows went on-air and some of them also went off air. There were several Bollywood actors who made appearance on the TV screens. From becoming TV show host to starring in the promos, numerous celebs became the face of TV shows. Here is a list of the actors with the shows in which they made an appearance.

Ranveer singh- The Bollywood ace actor made his television debut with the show The Big Picture, a picture-based quiz reality show. He is getting highly appreciated for his entertaining hosting style.

Rekha- The actress came to limelight when was seen in a promo of the popular daily soap Ghum Hai Kisike Pyar Meiin. She had introduced the plot twist in this high rated serial starring Neil Bhatt and Ayesha. She also gave a voiceover for Bigg Boss 15 show hosted by Salman Khan.

Mithun Chakravorty- The Bollywood veteran actor and ace dancer was seen in the promo of a dance based daily soap Chikoo Ki Mummy Door Ki.

Badshah- Highly popular music composer and rapper, Badshah had not only composed the theme song of the show Udaariyaan, but also features in the video along with the cast.

Amitabh Bachchan- In the unique collaboration between popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the cast of the show was seen on the hotseat. The actors were in their characters and they had a gala time with the host Amitabh Bachchan.



